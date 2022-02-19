Kiplimo, Gebru win Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo

Jacob Kiplimo.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiplimo, who is also the world half marathon record holder, was not cowed by the presence of Kenyan athletes, breaking away in the initial stages to claim victory in spectacular fashion
  • Rodgers Kwemoi, who was making his debut in the 21km race, tried to give a chase but his effort was only good enough for second place
  • In the women's category, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, who was debuting in the race exchanged leads with Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair Gebru who later surged forward in the last 500m to win the race in 1:04:14


Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair Gebru are the champions for this year's edition of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in United Arab Emirates that took place on Saturday morning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.