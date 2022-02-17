Cheruiyot to grace second AK meet in Kisumu

Timothy Cheruiyot

First-placed Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the Men's 1500m during the Diamond League  on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cheruiyot, the Tokyo Olympics 1,500m silver medallist, will be juggling between 800m and 5,000m as he fine-tunes for his world title defence later this year while Chebet will compete in 800m
  • Athletics Kenya Nyanza North chairman Joseph Ochieng disclosed that all the track events will feature save for steeplechase
  • National 400m champion Mary Moraa of Police, who won women's 400m in the first meeting in 53.41, takes her quest to Kisumu

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot and 2019 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet will highlight the Second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting Friday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.