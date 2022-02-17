Cheruiyot to grace second AK meet in Kisumu

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot and 2019 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet will highlight the Second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting Friday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Cheruiyot, the Tokyo Olympics 1,500m silver medallist, will be juggling between 800m and 5,000m as he fine-tunes for his world title defence later this year while Chebet will compete in 800m.

It’s the first time the metric mile athletes will be competing on track having featured in relays for their respective forces during the cross country season.

Also in action is the African Games 1,500m champion George Manang'oi, who will contest in his specialty in the two-day event that will get underway at 8.30am with the women's 10,000m final.

Athletics Kenya Nyanza North chairman Joseph Ochieng' disclosed that all the track events will feature save for steeplechase while those that will not be contested for in the field at pole vault and high jump.

“Heptathlon and decathlon also won’t feature,” said Ochieng' but hastened that they are ready for the championships that could draw a huge turnout owing to the proximity of the venue to Nandi, Eldoret and Kericho counties where many middle and long distance athletes hail from.

Ochieng said that the murram track that will host the two day event is in great shape and that they will pray for a dry championship. “Nevertheless, the drainage system at the arena is perfect in case it rains,” said Ochieng.

Queenector Navai of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who posted the fastest time in 100m of 12.03 during the first meeting two weeks ago in Nairobi, will be in Kisumu to battle a horde of Kenya Police Service sprinters.

They will be led by the 100m National Record holder Maximilla Imali, 2015 African Games 100m silver medalist Eunice Kadogo, Monica Safania and Millicent Ndoro. Also to watch are Doreen Waka from Kenya Prisons Service and JSSP’s Joy Akinyi.

These athletes will double up in 200m where Imali looks favourite after she ran the fastest time of 24.76 followed by Kadogo 24.86 in the first meeting.

KDF’s Boniface Mweresa, who ran the fastest time in 200m of 21.06 and compatriot Elijah Matayo, who clocked 21.09 during the first meeting will be the persons of interest in men’s 200m.

Others to watch in the half-lap race are Hesbon Ochieng from Prisons, former national 200m champion Collins Omae (individual), Wiseman Were (KDF), Zablon Ekwam (KDF) and Mark Kangéthe (Universities).

National 400m champion Mary Moraa of Police, who won women's 400m in the first meeting in 53.41, takes her quest to Kisumu.