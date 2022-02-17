Dan Omwanza, one of Kenya's independence athlete, dies in Nairobi

Dan Omwanza

Dan Omwanza, one of Kenya's pioneer athletes who competed for the country at independence, has died aged 74.

By  Benson Ayienda

  • Omwanza's rural home is in Ibeno, Nyaribari Chache Constituency in Kisii County but the family lives in Nakuru.
  • Moraa said the family will issue further updates on burial arrangements in due course.

His wife, Esther Moraa Omwanza, said the former track legend had been admitted with high blood pressure and stroke at a Nairobi hospital where he died on Wednesday night.

