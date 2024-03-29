Women's 10km record holder Agnes Jebet eyes gold in Serbia

In Belgrade

Women's 10 kilometres record holder, Agnes Jebet Ng'etich of Kenya, has set her sights on winning gold medal at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships that get underway here tomorrow.

Jebet claimed bronze in last year's edition in Bathurst, Australia, and believes that she has learnt from that performance. She started the year on a high after shattering the world 10km women's only record in Valencia, Spain after clocking 28 minutes and 46 seconds after passing through the 5km mark in 14 minutes and 13 seconds.

Her compatriot Emmaculate Anyango emerged second in 28:57, becoming the second woman to run under 29 minutes.

"My plan here is to improve on my medal after winning bronze last year and since competition is tough, we just have to compete as a team. The cross country will help me ahead of the track season as we prepare for the Olympic Games," said Jebet.

Jebet will team up with Margaret Chelimo, defending champion Beatrice Chebet, Sirikwa Classic champion Emmaculate Anyango, Cynthia Chepngeno, and Lilian Rengeruk Kasait in the women's 10km senior race.

Chelimo, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said that the race is part of her build-up towards the Paris Olympic Games.

"We have a strong team in the women's senior category and I believe that we shall finish on top. Ethiopians and Eritreans pose the greatest threat but we shall put our best foot forward," Chelimo told Nation Sport.

Kasait is hoping they can repeat the performances of the 2017 edition in Kampala where Kenya swept the podium places.

"I still remember 2017 when I had just joined the senior category and the race was so competitive, but we took the first six positions and I was third. It's hard to predict nowadays because everyone is good and they have trained well, but we believe we shall deliver good results," said Kasait.

Kasait bagged silver in the 5km event in last year's World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia.

Africa Cross Country champion Cynthia Chepng'eno is on a revenge mission after dropping out of last year's race due to illness.