Kenyan athletes ready to defend mixed relay title in Belgrade

Kenya will be looking to defend the 2km Mixed Relay title at this year's World Athletics Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Since the category was introduced in the 2017 edition in Kampala, Kenya has won it twice, during the inaugural edition and last year in Bathurst, Australia. Ethiopia reigned supreme in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark as Kenya finished third.

Last year, Emmanuel Wanyonyi anchored the Kenyan team before handing over the baton to Miriam Cherop with Daniel Munguti running the third round before Brenda Chebet finished the race as the quartet timed 23 minutes and 14 seconds to win ahead of Ethiopia and Australia.

Team Kenya captain Daniel Munguti said they have adequately prepared for the battle ahead.

“There is nothing tough like being on top because you have to work extra hard to remain there. We have trained well and expect to run well on Saturday and retain our title,” said Munguti.

He said they would reveal their preferred quartet on Friday.

“In such a race, you need endurance and good speed to accommodate the 2km and we have done long runs and a lot of speed sessions which I believe will translate to good running,” he added.

His teammate Reynold Kipkorir believes that they can defend the title.

Kipkorir won silver in last year's men's junior 8km race behind Ishmael Kipkurui, who has graduated to the senior ranks.

“Cross country is good for me as I head to the track season," he said.

Also on the team are Virginia Nyambura, Miriam Cherop, and the former World Under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui.

The Kenyan contingent comprises of 29 athletes and 12 officials.

A team of 23 athletes, Team Manager (Mathew Lenamunai) and head coach (Julius Kirwa) left the country on Tuesday night and arrived in Serbia on Wednesday. The remaining contingent was due to jet out Wednesday night after securing their visas.

Kenya will also be looking to retain the team title it won last year after finishing top with 10 medals - six gold, two silver and two bronze. Ethiopia were second also on 10 medals drawn from two gold, seven silver and one bronze. Uganda completed the top three positions after clinching four medals with USA and Australia rounding off the top five places.

Apart from the 2km mixed relay race, other races on the cards include the 6km junior women category, 8km junior men category, and the 10km senior men and women races.

This year’s competition has brought together 485 athletes from 51 countries.

A total of 245 athletes (138 men, 107 women) have registered for the individual senior races, with 187 athletes (95 men, 92 women) competing in the Under-20 races, while 12 countries will compete in the 2km mixed relay event.