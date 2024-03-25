Cross country: Kibathi leads Kenya's quest to retain junior crown

Kenya will be under pressure to defend their men's junior title at this year's World Cross Country Championships slated for Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia.

During last year's edition in Bathurst, Australia, Ismael Kipkirui romped to victory in the 8km race after timing 24:29 ahead of compatriot Reynold Cheruiyot, who clocked 24:30 and Ethiopia’s Boki Diriba who finished third in 24:31. Kipkirui has shifted to the senior category leaving the gap for a new champion to be crowned on Saturday.

The honours will fall on Johana Erot, Samwel Kibathi, Mathew Kipkoech, Shadrack Rono, Gideon Kipng'etich, and Charles Rotich to ensure the title comes back to Kenya.

National Cross Country Junior champion, Samwel Kibathi, has set his sights on the prize, though he warned they have their work cut out to ensure they retain the title.

He expects a tough race on Saturday, but believes they have a formidable team for the battle ahead.

“We know that everybody has trained well and they are eyeing our title, but I believe we are prepared to tackle our opponents. Our target is to make sure we retain the overall title and sweep the podium,” said Kibathi, who works with a Subaru company in Japan.

The Africa Cross Country Junior champion, Gideon Kipng'etich, believes that teamwork must be applied for better results, and is confident that their training process will come good on race day.

“In the first few laps, we must compete as a team, and in the last lap, everybody can now apply their own tactics to go for the title.

"I competed in Tunisia last month where I bagged gold after we applied teamwork. We took the first four positions in the race and we must do that on Saturday,” said Kipng'etich at the team's training camp in Ngong on Monday.

For Shadrack Rono, a place on the podium will count as a good outing after joining the camp two weeks ago. He hopes for a good finish on his second global event for the country.

“This will be my second time representing Kenya after last year's Africa Junior Championships in Zambia where I finished sixth in the 800m race. Competing in the cross country will prepare me well ahead of the track season," said Rono, who trains in Bomet.

Johana Erot on his part said that training with his mentor, World 5,000m bronze medalist, Jacob Krop in West Pokot County has sharpened him. Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour Junior champion, Mathew Kipkoech, hopes to extend his good form in Belgrade.

“After missing out on the Kenyan team for the 2022 World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, this is my chance to showcase my talent and register good results,” said Kipkoech.