Jepkemboi eyes Paris Olympics mark after shattering javelin record

Texas Christian University student Irene Jepkemboi Saturday shattered the national women’s javelin throw record.

Her extraordinary feat came during the Texas A&M Invite in the USA, where she achieved a remarkable throw of 57.23 metres, securing victory in her event.

Jepkemboi shattered Cecilia Kiplangat's record of 53.58m set in 2007 during an Athletics Kenya weekend meet in Kisumu.

Before joining the university, Jepkemboi threw 50m at the first AK weekend meet before improving her performance at the second weekend meet where she threw 52m and that gave her a chance to join the institution through Townhall Athletics Club based in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

“I’m so glad to have improved on my performance and even broke the national record. I haven’t done a lot of training because I’m still trying to align with the new environment but I believe in the near future I will be able to do even better,” she told Nation Sport on phone.

She said that her target is on getting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification mark of 64.00m and represent Kenya in the prestigious event slated for July 26-August 11.

“Joining Complete Sports Training Camp in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu County gave me an upper hand and that is why I managed to shine in my event but I’m not yet there because I want to compete in the global events like World Championships and the Olympic Games,” said Jepkemboi who is pursuing a coaching course at the university.

Jepkemboi won gold in both the East Africa Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dar-es-salaam and the Confederation of Africa Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lusaka, Zambia.