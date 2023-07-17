Woman arrested with suspected doping materials at JKIA

A woman is in custody after she was arrested while trying to smuggle illegal consignment of assorted medicaments into the country allegedly for the purpose of doping.

The suspect, whose name has been concealed, was arrested by sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) officials on Thursday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after arriving from Mumbai, India.

The seized medicament contained 399 boxes of Levosalbutamol, 250 boxes of Carvedilol and 150 boxes of Triamcinolone Acetonide injections.

According to ADAK chief executive officer Sarah Shibutse, drama unfolded on Thursday 8:30am when the suspect attempted to fool officers stationed at the airport scanning area.

“Unbeknownst to the suspect, the well versed and trained DCI officers on matters anti-doping were keenly waiting to pounce on her and the consignment of doping medicament,” said Shibutse in a statement on Monday.

Shibutse said the suspect, who will be arraigned on Wednesday, was not able to provide a permit or license for the prohibited substances that were found in her possession.

Further investigations are currently underway,” said Shibutse.

Almost 70 percent of Kenyan athletes, who have recently been sanctioned or flagged down, tested positive to prohibited substances that contained triamcinolone acetonide.

Triamcinolone acetonide is a prohibited substance under the 2023 WADA Prohibited List under the category S9: Glucocorticoids. The substance is prohibited in-competition when administered via certain routes.

The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has a zero-tolerance approach to doping in sport.

In November last year, the government committee Sh 609 million annually for five years to fight the doping scourge in the country.

Kenya is currently placed in Category A of counties where doping is prevalent.

Shibutse noted that ADAK remains undeterred in the fight against doping in sport and continues to gather intelligence and conduct investigations on suspected doping activities around the country.