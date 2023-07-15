Government committed to end doping, says Sports PS Tum

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring Kenyan athletes compete clean in local and international events.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum said there is need to ensure athletes compete clean so as to preserve the integrity of sports.

“Sports has greatly contributed to the economic development of the country, and our role is to ensure athletes compete clean. This is why the government has strengthened the relevant agencies to aid in the fight against doping. We see the media as an important stakeholder in this process as we seek to eradicate the doping menace that is threatening the future of Kenyan sport,” Tum said during a media workshop organised by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (Sjak) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa.

Tum also said the government will strengthen Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) to test samples in its laboratories to aid in the fight against doping. Currently, Adak sends samples to laboratories abroad for testing.

Kemri plans to set up a laboratory in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, which shall be operational by the end of the year. If approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the laboratory will be a big boost to the fight against doping.

“We have stepped up the fight against doping, and that is why the number of suspended or banned athletes has risen. Kenya is in Category 'A' of countries where doping is most prevalent, and we are marshaling all resources to ensure the process is successful,” Tum said.

To ensure as many athletes as possible are conversant with test procedures, Adak plans to use educators conversant with local dialects in its outreach programmes.

Adak's head of education and research, Martin Yauma, said former athletes will be enlisted as anti-doping educators.

“We are reviewing our strategy to ensure we have educators who can speak and interpret the messages in the local dialect, particularly the language of the athletes. This will help athletes understand the messages better,” Yauma said.

Since 2016, Adak has tested samples from 7,598 athletes. The samples tested were urine, blood, and blood serum.

One hundred and ninety-two Kenyan athletes have so far been sanctioned, with 169 cases being successfully prosecuted and concluded.

Adak has conducted 529 education programmes targeting 119,400 people.