Jemutai, Chepkirui out to reclaim 1500m crown

Winnie Jemutai Boinett

Winnie Jemutai Boinett, who will compete in the 1,500m race at the World Under-20 championships to be held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 09, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng’etich’s commanding victory will no doubt serve as an inspiration to upcoming athletes set to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships next week
  • Youngsters Winnie Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui will represent Kenya in the 1500m event during the World Under-20 Championships at Kasarani from August 17-22
  • The heats will begin on August 20 and Jemutai insists making the final will determine Kenya's chances of entering the medal bracket

Faith Chepng’etich once again proved to the world that she is one of the finest track athletes of our time when she stormed to victory in the women's 1500m finals last week retaining her title in a new Olympic record time of 3 minutes 53:11 seconds.

