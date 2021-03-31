What next for record-breaking Ferdinand Omanyala?

Kenya's 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala might have set a new national record over the distance to also attain the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying time, but it will remain just that.

Omanyala will get to keep the new national record if ratified after the University of Nairobi’s student glided to a record breaking 10.01 seconds (+1.4) in his semi-final race on Tuesday at the Betking Making of Champions (MoC) Grand Prix at Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos, Nigeria.

However, the doping ghost from 2017 has returned to haunt the Bachelor of Science student at the College of Biological and Physical Sciences.

In view of tightening the noose on the skyrocketing doping cases in the country, Athletics Kenya and the government declared that any athlete sanctioned for a doping offence will not represent the country.

Omanyala's sizzling performance saw him erase former national champion Mark Otieno's previous record of 10.14 set in 2017.

But moments later, Omanyala powered to win the 100m final, clocking a wind-assisted 10.05 sec (+2.7m/s), beating defending champion Enoch Adegoke from Nigeria to second place.

Adegoke put in a good battle as he went toe-to-toe with Omanyala, who eventually prevailed in a photo-finish.

Favour Ashe, who had qualified for the Nairobi World Championships due August 17 to 22 at Kasarani, clocked a Personal Best of 10.07sec for third place.

The scintillating show from Omanyala saw him attain the qualifying standards for the Tokyo Olympic Games after surpassing the targeted mark of 10.05sec.

Infact, Omanyala had on January 29 this year shattered the national record, clocking 10.11sec during the National Relay Series, but was judged to have been wind-assisted.

Otieno and Omanyala faced off in the semi-final and final of the 100m during the second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting on March 12 and 13 at Kasarani.

Otieno would reign supreme over Omanyala, winning in both occasions. He beat Omanyala to victory in the semi-final in 10.17 against 10.32 and 10.24 against 10.40 in the final.

“My target in Lagos was to break the national record as well as post the Tokyo Olympic games qualifying time...I am glad to have achieved that,” said an elated Omanyala from Nigeria.

“I can only pray that AK and the government will consider my case,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala, who was banned for 14 months for a doping offence by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) in 2017, took AK to the Sports Dispute Tribunal after he was barred from taking part in AK events in the country.

AK had indicated that any athlete being reprimanded for doping will never get to represent Kenya in any championship event, a move that the government strongly backed.

While the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has advocated for stiffer punishment that has seen World Athletics ban offenders for up to eight years or lifetime, it doesn’t bar those who have served their ban to represent their respective countries.

However, Wada has given countries a leeway to introduce their own laws to curb the menace.