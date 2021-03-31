Eliud Kipchoge's plans jotled as Hamburg race postponed

  • Last week, the team released names of the pacemakers for the race led by Victor Chumo and Philemon Rono.
  • Other pacers include Philemon Kacheran, Gideon Kipketer, Noah Kipkemboi, Paul Pollock, Victor Kiplangat, Alex Kibarus, Jackson Kiprop, Moses Koech, Sylvester Kiptoo and Bernard Cheptoch.

Organisers of a one-off invitation-only elite marathon in Hamburg, where Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is expected to run next month, have postponed the race to April 18.

