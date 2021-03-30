Ferdinand Omanyala finally breaks national 100m record

Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala competes in 100m heat during second leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Relay Series at Nyayo National Stadium on January 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya and the government have indicated that any athlete sanctioned for a doping offence will not represent the country in any championship events. 
  • "I am glad to have achieved my target of breaking the national record as well as attaining the Olympic qualification time," said an elated Omanyala from Nigeria. 

Kenya's 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala has finally set a new national record over the distance.

