AK National Trials: Were bosses 400m hurdles to book Commonwealth Games slot

Double national hurdles champion Wiseman Were easily won his 400m hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Were, the national 400m and 110m champion, timed 49.09 seconds to win, beating William Mbevi to second place in 50.23 as United States-based Moitalel Mpoke settled third in 50.51.

Were now gets to qualify for the Commonwealth Games planned from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Mpoke will also be Kenya’s only representative in 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships due for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

Mpoke met the qualifying standard time of 48.90 when he won the Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships clocking 48.84 on May 14 in Oxford, Mississippi, United States.

“I arrived in the country yesterday afternoon, having left the United States on Wednesday. Jet lag took toll on me,” said Mpoke, who was elated to make it to his maiden World Athletics Championships.

Mpoke said his main target is to reach the final in Oregon. “I need to work on my finishing speed having also recovered from an injury,” said Mpoke.

“The weather in Oregon keeps changing and Kenyans should be ready for anything because it will be tricky. I'm talking as someone who has been there and athletes should train hard,” explained Mpoke.