Wanyonyi, Kibiwott crack world leads at Absa Kip Keino Classic

World 800metres silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Commonwealth Games steeplechase champion Abraham Kibiwott and world under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir have set world leads in their respective events at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Wanyonyi held off African Games 800m champion Aaron Cheminingwa at the home straight to retain his 800m title in one minute, 43.57 seconds at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Cheminigwa might have cruised to second place but his time of 1:44.10 was enough to set his personal best as the Tokyo Olympic Games 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich came third in season’s best 1:44.90.

“It was a good race and I am happy to retain my title, this being my first track event of the season. I wanted to run from the front and I had to maintain the pace all the way to the finish,” said Wanyonyi, who is eyeing to improve on his personal best time of 1:42 80 from Prefontaine Classic last year.

Cheminingwa said that the best is yet to come from him after finishing second, a few weeks after winning the African Games title.

“Achieving personal best is a great achievement in such a big race steaming with stars,” said Cheminingwa.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwott (centre) clears a hurdle in men's 3,000 metres steeplechase race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kibiwott clocked 8:20.54 to win the men's 3,000m steeplechase, beating Amos Serem and Matthew Kosgei to second and third places in 8:21.40 and 8:23.84 respectively. It was career best for Kosgei.

Kipkorir was home and dry in 3:31.96 in men’s 1,500m to see off Brian Komen in personal best in 3:32.29 and Daniel Munguti also in personal best 3:33.71.