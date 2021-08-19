Wanyonyi, Kibet tear their fields to storm 800m semis

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi (left) wins the men's 800m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kibet led at the bell in 51.60 seconds before winning the first heat in 1:46.70, seeing off Jakub Davidik from Czech and Algerian Heithem Chetinee to second and third places in 1:47.84 1:49.19 respectively.
  • They both claimed the automatic qualifying places.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet Thursday produced powerful runs to easily win their heats and storm the semi-finals of the men’s 800m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.