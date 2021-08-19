Wanyonyi, Kibet tear their fields to storm 800m semis

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Noah Kibet Thursday produced powerful runs to easily win their heats and storm the semi-finals of the men’s 800m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Wanyonyi simply destroyed the field, leading from the start to finish, hitting the bell at 52.09 seconds to win the third heat with the fastest overall time of One minute and 46.51 seconds.

Wanyonyi edged out Frenchman Yanis Meziane to second place in 1:47.28 as Ethiopian Daniel Wode came third in 1:49.20, as all sailed through to the semis that will be staged on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Related Kenyan duo power into 400m hurdles semis Athletics

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right) wins the men's 800m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right) leads the men's 800m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“You don’t take chances at some of these championship events. I had agreed with Noah that we run from the front. That is what we shall do all through to the final,” said Wanyonhi, adding that Kenya’s performance in the men’s 800m at Tokyo Olympic Games will inspire them.

Kenya's Noah Kibet wins the men's 800m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich claimed a 1-2 finish for Kenya in the 800m final in Tokyo.

Kibet led at the bell in 51.60 seconds before winning the first heat in 1:46.70, seeing off Jakub Davidik from Czech and Algerian Heithem Chetinee to second and third places in 1:47.84 1:49.19 respectively.

They both claimed the automatic qualifying places.

“I was under so much pressure from my fans especially after we didn’t do well on the opening day,” said Kibet, who led from start to finish.

Kenya's Noah Kibet wins the men's 800m heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I want to adopt the front running style since it’s the safest and see how it goes in the semi-finals.”

Kibet didn’t mince words on his intentions.

“I want to be in the final and ensure that the title remains at home,” explained Kibet, who targets to emulate his role model, Ferguson Rotich.