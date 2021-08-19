Kenyan duo power into 400m hurdles semis

Kenya’s Peter Kithome and Alocias Kipngétich Thursday strode to personal best times to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 400m hurdles on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

However, their colleague Agnes Mutindi wasn’t so lucky as she fell short in the women’s 400m hurdles despite striking a personal best at the sunny Kasarani surface.

Kithome took the lead with 200m to go, but ran out of gas in the last 20 metres to finish second in 51.31 seconds in second heat, losing to Denis Novoseltsey, who returned a time of 50.54.

Kenya's Peter Kithome (second right) clears a hurdle in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Allocius Kipng’etich reacts after the men's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipngétich dug deep to finish third in his first heat in 51.41 as Roshwan Clarke from Jamaica won in a personal best of 50.93 followed by Matic Ian Gucek from Slovenia in 51.27.

Mutindi settled fifth in the first heat in 1:02.65 in the heat that went to Heidi Salminen of Finland in personal best but also the fastest time of 58.12 heading into the final.

The men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals are due Saturday at 3pm.

Kenya's Allocius Kipng’etich finishes third in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I put myself under pressure at the start but relaxed at the home straight. I ran out of gas in the last metres, but it’s fine to make it to the semi-finals,” said Kithome, who wanted to run a sub 50 seconds.

“I want to plan well for the semi-finals since we have strong athletes from Europe,”said the form three student at St Valentines High school in Machakos.

Kipng’etich reckoned that it was a beautiful race though competitive.

Kenya's Agnes Mutindi takes part in the women's 400m hurdles heat during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya's Agnes Mutindi takes part in the women's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I didn’t take off well at the blocks and it proved hard catching up with the rest,” said Kipngétich, who wants to improve on his blocks and hurdles y techniques before the semi-finals.

“My target is to one day win the World title like my role model, the late Nicholas Bett. He has inspired me so much,” said Kipngétich, who trains under the 2007 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei in Nandi.