Kenyan duo power into 400m hurdles semis

Peter Kithome

Kenya's Peter Kithome (left) clears a hurdle in the men's 400m hurdles heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • However, their female compatriot Agnes Mutindi missed out on the semis despite running a personal best.

Kenya’s Peter Kithome and Alocias Kipngétich Thursday strode to personal best times to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 400m hurdles on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

