Rising Kenyan star Emmaculate Anyango flagged for doping

Kenyan runner, Emmaculate Anyango, could go down in the world of athletics as fast as she rose.

Anyango, who treated local athletics fans to awe-inspiring performances in the past two years, has been suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

On Friday, the AIU flagged Anyango, who is the second fastest woman in 10 kilometer road races globally, for taking performance-enhancing Erythropoietin (EPO), and Testosterone.

EPO is a hormone used by endurance athletes to boost red blood cell production to increase oxygen transport around the body, and to improve aerobic performance.

Testosterone helps to increase muscle mass in an athlete’s body.

Founded in 2017 by World Athletics, the AIU combats doping and addresses other forms of ethical misconduct in the sport of athletics.

Anyango, who finished fourth at the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, remains provisionally suspended.

The AIU has indicated that Anyango has the opportunity to file a defence at the Monaco-based organization, which operates independently from the World Athletics to fulfill World Anti-Doping Code requirements.

Anyango, 23, won the Sirikwa Cross Country Championships in February in Eldoret this year. In March, she finished second at the National Cross Country Championships held in Ruiru, Kiambu County. Kenya used the National Cross Country Championships to select a team for the World Cross Country Championships, which were held in Serbia.

Anyango made the team to Serbia, and finished fourth at the World Cross Country Championships as Kenya swept all the top five places.