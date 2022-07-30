Wangari takes silver, Aussie Stenson wins gold in marathon

In Birmingham

Kenya’s Margaret Wangari claimed her maiden major championship medal when she settled for silver in the women's marathon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

The 2020 Los Angeles Marathon champion Wangari, who was a lone ranger in the field for Kenya, was beaten by Australia's Jessica Stenson while defending champion Helalia Johannes took bronze.

Bronze medallist Namibia's Helalia Johannes (left), Gold medallist Australia's Jessica Stenson (centre) and Silver medallist Kenya's Margaret Wangari Muriuki pose after the women's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Stenson clocked 2:27:31 to become the first woman to win three medals in the Commonwealth Games marathon after her bronze medal exploits in 2014 Glasgow and 2018 Gold Coast.

Wangari timed 2:28:00 for silver, which came moments after Michael Githae took bronze in the men's marathon won by Uganda's Victor Kiplangat.

Johannes took bronze in 2:28:39.

Kenya's Margaret Wangari Muriuki (left), Australia's Jessica Stenson (centre) and Namibia's Helalia Johannes lead in the women's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

Kenyan failed to claim a medal in the women's marathon in 2018 Gold Coast having dominated to win in 2010 Delhi and 2014 Glasgow.

Wangari, 36, was the only athlete Kenya had entered in the women's marathon race.

Kenya's Margaret Wangari Muriuki (left), Australia's Jessica Stenson (centre) and Namibia's Helalia Johannes lead in the women's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

Wangari said her late mother and power of prayers enabled her deliver a silver medal for Kenya.

Wangari said her mother, who passed away in 2020, moulded her athletics career.

“Her death coupled with injuries almost brought me down but I am glad to have found form and peace. I wish she was still alive to witness this,” said Wangari.

“I formed a prayer group in Nakuru where everybody had his or her own fasting day. They prayed for me until the last day of the race,” explained Wangari, adding that her family, husband and daughter were quite supportive.

However, Wangari said she will have to go back to the drawing board to see where she needs to fix for world class status. “I need to lower my personal best to 2:20 if I am to compete at the highest level,” said Wangari.

Tanzania's Failuna Matanga (left), Kenya's Margaret Wangari Muriuki (third left), Australia's Eloise Wellings (second left), Jessica Stenson (centre) and Uganda's Linet Toroitich Chebet run with the leaders in the women's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

Wangari said Stenson proved strong after she broke away from her and Johannes.

“My intention was to follow her and never look back. I erased any thoughts that there was a defending champion behind me. Focused on the tape but again Stenson had opened a big gap,” said Wangari.

Wangari's partners - 2019 Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon champion Purity Changwony and 2021 Rotterdam Marathon champion Stella Barsosio - had not been entered for the race.

Tanzania's Failuna Matanga douses herself in water as she competes in the women's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

However, unconfirmed reports disclosed that the two might have flagged for an anti-doping test.