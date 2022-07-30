Githae bags marathon bronze as Uganda, Tanzania runners shine

In Birmingham

Ugandan youngster Victor Kiplangat put up a brilliant performance to win the men's marathon gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Kiplangat struck gold in 2:10:55 ahead of Tanzania's Felix Simbu while Kenya's late entrant into the field Michael Githae completed a 1-2-3 sweep of the medals by the three East African neighbours.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei congratulating Michael Githae after he delivered bronze medal in men's marathon at the Commonwealth Games on July 30, 2022 in Birmingham. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Kiplangat's exploits made him the first Ugandan to win the Commonwealth Games gold in the marathon.

Simbu settled for silver in 2:12:29 as Githae went for bronze in 2:13:16.

It was Kenya’s first medal at the 2022 "Club" Games.

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat runs with a Ugandan national flag as he competes in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Githae and compatriot Jonathan Korir had stayed with the leading pack of six until the 30km when Kiplangat and Simbu dropped them.

Liam Adama from Australia, who hit the front early to go through 5 kilometres in 15 minutes and 42 seconds as the pack of Githae, Simbu, Kiplangat and another Tanzanian Athumani Misai gave chase.

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat (right) and Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu lead the field in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

The pack closed down on Adams as the Australian led by a second through 10km in 31:06 and by four second at 15km in 46:03.

Adams and the pack of six hit the 20km in 1:01:08 with the Australian occasionally teasing his rivals with some bursts of speed.

They cruised past the halfway mark in 1:04:34 and 25km in 1:17:01 with Adams sticking to the lead by a second on both occasions.

Kenya's Michael Mugo Githae (right) Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu (left), and Uganda's Victor Kiplangat lead the field in the men's Marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Kiplangat, the Ugandan, sprung to the front after the water station right after the 25km mark pulling Simbu and Githae along as the other three dropped.

Kiplangat, Githae and Simbu exchanged the leads for a moment before the other pack joined them right after the 27km.

Then the race started to curve when Kiplangat broke away after the 29km with Simbu in pursuit to hit the 30km mark in 1:32:45. Githae and Korir dropped 17 seconds off the pace.

Kenya's Michael Githae crosses the finish line third in the men's marathon final on day two of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group