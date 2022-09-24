Wakiihuri urges Kenyans to conserve environment

Legendary athlete Douglas Wakiihuri on Saturday asked Kenyan to join efforts in environmental conservation to help the country increase its forest cover.

Wakiihuri was speaking after leading the Lavington Rotary Eco Club in a charity run in Kiambu County as part of the celebrations to mark the 11th year since the death of environmentalist Wangari Maathai.

“Sustaining our natural environment is a responsibility and cause that I am proud to be a part of. More than ever before, it is important that we take appropriate actions necessary to address the issues of our surroundings and the spirit and zeal of the late Prof. Wangari Maathai,” said Wakiihuri.

The former Kenyan long-distance runner, who won the gold medal in the marathon at the 1987 Rome World Championships, and the participants had a chance to plant trees in a push to sustain and protect Muguga Forest and its natural resources.

Wakiihuri said that the effects of environmental degradation are far-reaching and tree planting in all available spaces within and outside forests ensures sustainability and that these effects are mitigated.

Lavington Rotary President Wambui Mbarire said the annual event targets to create awareness on the environmental issues and also urged Kenyans to engage in tree planting.

"We want to build a network of people who can benefit from each other’s knowledge, experience and perspectives on environmental issues,” said Wambui.

Mathai, who died September 25, and is celebrated for fighting for the conservation of the environment.