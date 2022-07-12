Visa anxiety for Omanyala and team as President Uhuru hands them flag

Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala is among six Team Kenya members who had not secured their travelling visas on Tuesday as the World Athletics Championships beckons on Friday in Oregon, United States.

As Team Kenya received the national flag from President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, Tuesday the team’s management was busy on the sidelines seeking help from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to secure the visas.

The team was scheduled to leave the country in two batches on Monday and Tuesday.

The first batch of 23 that included 19 athletes left the country aboard three different flights -- Qatar Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to Team Kenya athletes at State House, Nairobi on July 12, 2022. Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

However, Omanyala, team manager Rono Bunei and all the three Team Kenya physiotherapists Jessica Shiraku, John Muraya and Japheth Kariakim, had not received their visas as anticipated thus missing their scheduled flight.

Team doctor Victor Bargoria was also to leave in the second batch Tuesday evening.

President Uhuru Kenyatta handed the national flag to Team Kenya captain, the 2015 world javelin champion, Julius Yego alongside his deputy Omanyala, who is also the Africa 100m record holder.

Bunei said the visa issue was being addressed even as they went to receive the national flag at the State House.

Final destination

“It’s creating anxiety knowing that the event starts on Friday and we have some flights to connect to our final destination,” said Bunei.

He said that it will be tough for Omanyala to gear up for his races now as he will now not be in Oregon later today as originally scheduled.

The African 100m record holder will step on track for his first race -- the men’s 100m on Friday. The final will be staged the following day.

Omanyala said he was confident that he will get to travel with President Uhuru promising to come watch him at the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 9 in Birmingham, England.

Omanyala's 100m race in Birmingham starts with the first round and semi-finals on August 2, while the final takes place the following day.

Bunei explained that there are some athletes who didn't have air tickets yet they had their visas but they were trying to address it with the ministry of sports.

"One of the athletes is Kumaru Taki in the 1,500m," said Bunei.

Among the athletes that were due to leave the country Tuesday evening were Olympic 800m champion Emmnnauel Korir, the 400m hurdler Moitalel Mpoke, steeplechaser Abraham Kibiwott and 1,500m athlete Edinah Jebitok.