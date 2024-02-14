Under 2hr: Athletics family ponder what may have been as they mourn fallen star

The Kenyan athletics family continued to mourn Kevin Kiptum who died in a road accident on Sunday.

Athletics Kenya Youth Development Director Barnaba Korir on Wednesday said Kenya had lost one of the most talented athletes who had taken the sport to another level especially in marathon races.

Korir said that the whole world had been waited with bated breath to see Kiptum tackle the coveted 2-hour barrier in the marathon.

Kiptum had also been selected by AK to the Kenya marathon team to this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

“This was the week we were going to name the final marathon team and he was leading in the list but unfortunately he left us before we could have enough from him which is really sad. We have lost an icon in athletics and we don’t know who will fill that gap,” said Korir.

He added that the late Kiptum had a bright future and the world had high hopes of him and many were waiting to see what would unfold, especially in the Rotterdam Marathon race.

“We are here to mourn with the family and as a federation we are going to support the family and the government has also offered to support,” said Korir at Chepkorio, the home of the fallen athlete.

“What I know is that he was going to transform the marathon race to another level. Sadly, that will never be.”

Reigning 3,000m world record holder Daniel Komen said that Kiptum had become a star and the only way to remember him after his death was to build a stadium in Chepkorio and give it the name of the departed marathoner.

“We just want to ask the national government to come and construct the stadium in Chepkorio so that his name can always remain. He had promised to run under two hours and we were all waiting to see because he had promised his fans all over the world that it was possible and he would deliver,” said Komen.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie sent his condolences to the family of Kiptum and his coach saying that the world had lost one of the best talents in the sport.