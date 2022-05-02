Uhuru Classic Marathon expected to disrupt flow of traffic

Nairobi Area Traffic Police will Tuesday disclose the roads that will be affected during the inaugural Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday.

The race, that will start and end at the Nyayo National Stadium, will see athletes cover 33 kilometres on the Nairobi Expressway.

Athletes will cover the remaining nine kilometres on other city roads.

"We shall be meeting Nairobi Area Traffic bosses tomorrow (today) to come up with an elaborate plan so as not to inconvenience people a lot,"said Barnabas Korir who is one of the organisers.

The full marathon race will start at the Nyayo National Stadium from where athletes will hit the Nairobi Expressway all the way to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport turn-off.

The competitors will then exit the Nairobi Expressway and branch off to Haile Selassie Avenue towards the Cooperative House Roundabout before turning left to Moi Avenue.

They will then drop to City Hall Way around Kencom House, onto Taifa Road and then onto Harambee Avenue, Uhuru Highway and back to City Hall Way before they head to Kimathi Street.

The competitors will then turn left to Kenyatta Avenue, branch onto Koinange Street then turn left to Monrovia Street through Muindi Mbingu Street and back to Kenyatta Avenue. They will then head to Moi Avenue, and run all the way to University Way Roundabout, and back to University Way before hitting the Globe Cinema Roundabout onto Kipande Street and Museum Hill Roundabout.

They will then return to the Nairobi Expressway and run all the way to ABC Westlands, where they will turn and head to the finish at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The half marathon contestants will avoid the city centre by staying on the Nairobi Expressway. They will make turns at Ole Sereni Hotel, and at the ABC Westlands then head back to the finish at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 10km racers will make turns at Capital Centre and Museum Hill, and turn back to the Nyayo National Stadium.

A number of Ethiopian and Eritrean athletes have signed up for the marathon race including experienced Sisay Mekonnen Jisa, Abraham Girma Bekele and Alemu Gemechu from Ethiopia, and Eritrea's Okubay Tsegay.