Registration for Uhuru Classic Marathon ends Sunday

Registration for Uhuru Classic Nairobi Marathon will close on the morning of the race on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The organisers indicated that even though registration is ongoing online, physical registration desks have been set up in Nairobi, Iten, Kaptagat and Kapsabet.

In Nairobi, registration is taking place at the Two Rivers Mall until Tuesday while the process will open at Nyayo National Stadium and Riadha House on Friday and Saturday.

Registration is also taking place at Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club until Saturday.

Barnaba Korir, who is one of the organisers of the race disclosed that in Iten town, athletes can register at Sokome House, first floor or can contact 0725779736 while registration is on at Nessa Cyber at KNUT House in Kapsabet town.

In Kaptagat town, those hoping to compete can register at Art House Cyber on Tealand Building, Namgoi Centre.

"Those who have not registered online will have until 6.30am on Sunday to register physically at the Nyayo National Stadium since online registration closes on Saturday," said Korir.

Online registration is ongoing at https://prod.chronorace.be/registration/SelectActivity.aspx?eventId=2140315347583005&lng=EN&iframe=1.

Full marathon (42) attracts an entry fee of Sh1,500 while half marathon (21km) Sh1,200 with those for 10km race Sh1,000. Entry fee for the 5km fun run that is the only one without prize money is Sh500.

The organisers launched the inaugural Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon on Thursday where they have set aside $389,500 (about Sh44.8m) as prize money, making the road race the richest in Africa.

The top 20 finishers in men and women races that will start and finish at Nyayo National Stadium, will share $370,000 (Sh42.55m).

The men’s and women’s winner will each pocket $60,000 (Sh6.9m) in prize money with the second placed athletes in each of the categories going home $35,000 (Sh4.02m) richer.

Those finishing third will pocket $25,000 (Sh2.875m) each with the fourth and fifth placed athletes getting $12,500 (Sh1.44m) and $10,000 (Sh1.15m) respectively.

Some 33km of the route will be run on the new Nairobi Expressway with the rest on some of the iconic streets in the city.

A number of Ethiopian and Eritrean athletes have signed up for the marathon race including experienced Sisay Mekonnen Jisa, Abraham Girma Bekele and Alemu Gemechu from Ethiopia, and Eritrea's Okubay Tsegay.