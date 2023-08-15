Tuwei guns for top World Athletics seat

A confident Jackson Tuwei says that his campaign will continue to the last day in his quest to become one of World Athletics’ Vice-Presidents Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.

Delegates from all World Athletics member federations have gathered for the 54th World Athletics Congress scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Hungexpo Congress Centre.

The main agenda will be the election of President, Vice-Presidents and Council Members where financial and commission, Athletics Integrity Unit reports will be tabled. Briton Sebastian Coe, who preceded Senegalese Lamine Diack as World Athletics President in 2015, is set to retain his position, unchallenged.

However, the position of Senior Vice-President is vacant with Sergey Bubka not seeking re-election among the four positions of the Vice-Presidents that will be up for grabs by eight contestants who includes Tuwei, the Athletics Kenya President as well as the Confederation of Africa Athletics Senior Vice-President.

Among the eight, three are incumbents - Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud from Saudi Arabian, Geoff Gardner of Norfolk Island and Chilean Ximena Restrepo.

Two women are also in the mix, Restrepo and Abby Hoffman from Canada.

Tuwei is also among 27 contestants vying to become Council Members where 13 positions are up for grabs.

“The process continues up to the final day,” said Tuwei, who believes that with over 5,000m registered athletes, strong government support and ambitious development strategy and engagement for climate action, Kenya deserves a seat at the table of the top decision makers of our sport.

“I will bring along my passion, unique experience and commitment for success,” said Tuwei, who said that he has much to share having learnt valuable lessons from the continent’s successes and challenges.

Tuwei said that he will support an increase in the number of women and minorities in leadership and technical positions in athletics and promotion of integrity by combating doping in Kenya.

Ideally, the Council consists of 26 elected members, including the President, four Vice-Presidents, six Area Presidents (elected by each Area Association), the Chair of the Athletes‘ Commission and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission (elected by members of the Athletes’ Commission) and 13 Individual Council Members.

There cannot be more than one Council Member from any one Member Federation country.