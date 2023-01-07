Tuitoek, Kipng'etich crowned Central Rift cross country champions

Dorcas Tuitoek and Maxion Kipng'etich Saturday won Athletics Kenya Central Rift Cross Country Championships held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Tuitoek representing Nandi County beat a competitive field to win the senior women 10 kilometres race in 34:31.2 ahead of her team mates Roselida Jepketer (35:34.4) and Sheila Jebet (35:42.0) who were second and third respectively.

In the senior men's 10km category, Kipng'etich from Nandi County crossed the line in a time of 29:30.1 with Hillary Kipchirchir (29:54.0) from Uasin Gishu County and Jackson Kipleting (30:05.5) from Nandi County settling for second and third positions respectively.

Athletics Kenya Central Rift region chairman Abraham Mutai warned athletes who have been using performance-enhancing drugs for quick money that their days are numbered.

“We all have to fight the doping menace and take the sport to where it belongs. Just run clean as an athlete because the system is now accurate and tight. All those who are doing this shall be caught and punished. Former athletes used to run clean and they made our country proud but there are few people who want to taint our image as a country which is not acceptable at all,” said Mutai.

In South Rift cross country championships held at Kericho Teaches Training College in Kericho County, Collins Kipkorir won the senior men’s 10km race after timing 29:38.5 ahead of Wesley Ledama who clocked 30:00.3 while Collins Kibet sealed the podium in 30:09.4.

In the senior women’s 10km category, Mercyline Cherono representing Kericho County won in 34:58.5 ahead of Mercy Chepkorir from Bomet County who clocked 35:14.2 while Teresia Cherotich also from Bomet County settled for third after timing 35:24.7.

At the AK Nyanza North Regional cross country championships held at Kisumu Polytechnic, Dennis Kiyaka from Siaya County won the senior men’s 10km category in 36:42.41 ahead of Bernard Bii (37:42.93) and Victor Otieno (37:44.61) both from Kisumu County who settled for second and third positions respectively.

All the 13 Athletics Kenya regions, National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Wildlife Service and National Youth Service teams will compete at the National Cross Country Championships to be held at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on January 21.