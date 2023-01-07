Kimutai, Lokir win North Rift cross country titles

Winny Kimutai and Charles Lokir were Saturday crowned champions of Athletics Kenya North Rift Regional Cross Country Championships held at Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal, Samburu County.

The event which comprise five counties saw athletes battle for slots at the National Cross Country Championships that will be held at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County on January 21.

The Kapsait-based Kimutai, who was representing Trans Nzoia County, crossed the line in 32 minutes 53.93 seconds beating team mate Zenah Jemutai to second place in 33:09.11 while Veronica Loleo representing Samburu was third in 33:15.25.

Kimutai, The Allan Chesang Half Marathon champion, ran in a pack of about eight athletes before breaking with Jemutai in tow. They exchanged leads before Kimutai surged forward and led all the way to the tape.

“The race was good and I’m happy the weather was also conducive that is why I performed well. Heading for the nationals I believe I will also impress and run a good race that will help me get invitations for international races because I have never flown out of the country,” said Kimutai who was also second at the Kakamega Forest Half Marathon in November.

In the men’s 10km senior category, it was a brilliant race for the Japan-based Lokir representing West Pokot County who ran from behind before surging forward in the last few metres to win in 28:31.88.

His teammate Reuben Longosiwa came in second in 28:31.89 while Dennis Kipng'etich from Elgeyo Marakwet County sealed the podium positions in 28:35.05.

Lokir said that he is happy to have run well which showed that he had healed from the hip injury he picked last year.

“Winning the race today is an indicator that I will be able to do well in the coming season and my target now is to go and compete well at the National Cross Country Championships. It will be a real battle because we shall be competing with the likes of Geoffrey Kamworor and Kibiwott Kandie among others,” said Lokir.

In the 8km junior men's race, Patrick Kipkosgei from Elgeyo Marakwet bagged victory after timing 23:11.48 ahead of his team mate Johana Erot who clocked 23:12.77 while Gideon Kiprotich was third in 23:14.47.

In the women’s 6 km women, Dorothy Kimutai from Elgeyo Marakwet won in 19:43.37 ahead of her team mates Maureen Chepkoech (19:45.06) and Martha Jelimo (20:03.51) who were second and third respectively.

AK North Rift region chairman Jackson Pkemoi said upcoming athletes have shown tremendous improvement in the races and urged them to always practice clean sport.

“Samburu has untapped talents and we only need more competitions to make sure we have more athletes from this region. I would like to urge athletes to avoid using banned substances because it is bringing chaos in the sport. We need to be careful and know what goes into the system of an athlete,” said Pkemoi.

Samburu County Women Representative Pauline Lenguris urged youths in the region to channel their energies in athletics as one way of earning money and shunning old practices that bring instability in the four neighbouring counties.

Samburu County Deputy Governor Gabriel Lenengwesi, who graced the occasion, said that the new government will support sports activities in the region to tap new talents.

“Sports is the only way to eradicate poverty and insecurity and it can be used as a ladder on warring tribes to bring that to an end. We have good talents in the region and we have to support them from county level and national level,” said Lenengwesi.

He also challenged Athletics Kenya and Sports Fund headed by Jack Tuwei to support the county getting better sports facilities going forward.

Select results

10km Senior Men

1.Charles Lokir 28:31.88

2.Reuben Longosiwa 28:31.89

3.Dennis Kipngetich 28:35.05

4.Geoffrey Kipchumba 28:37.48

5.Asbel Kiprop 28:48.32

10km Senior Women

1.Winny Kimutai 32:53.93

2.Zenah Jemutai 33:09.11

3.Veronica Loleo 33:15:25

4.Emmaculate Anyango 33:34.15

5.Sheila Chepkech 33:41.25

8km Junior Men

1.Patrick Kipkosgei 23:11.48

2.Johana Erot 23:12.77

3.Gideon Kiprotich 23:14.47

4.Simeon Maina 23:27.95

5.Zachariah Krop 23:33.98

6km Junior Women

1.Dorothy Kimutai 19:43.37

2.Maureen Chepkoech 19:45.06

3.Martha Jelimo 20:03.51

4.Alice Chemutai 20:28.79