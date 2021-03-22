Triumphant Kenyan para-athletes jet back home

Members of the Kenya Paralympics team (from left to right): Joseph Kamau, James Onyikwa, Felix Kipruto, Bernard Korir and Mary Waithera pose with their medals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 22, 2021 when the team arrived from Tunis.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Erick Sang scooped silver in the T11, 5000m. Ndungu said that they will report to camp in two weeks’ time for the Paris World Para-Athletics Grand Prix slated for April 30 to May 9.
  • The other five athletes who had qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are Samuel Muchai (T11, 5000m and 1500m), Felix Kipruto (T46, 1500m), Rodgers Kiprop (T11, 5000m and 1500m), James Magerer (F57) and Syvia Aliero (F44).

Kenya National Paralympics officials Monday exuded confidence that they will meet their target to have more than 20 para-athletes feature in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics planned for this summer.

