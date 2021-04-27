Top athletes out as Kenyan relay team heads to Poland

Fom left: National Realy team members Monica Safania, Maximilla Imali (centre) and Susan Nyambura at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani, on April 27 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s shuttle team is already in the medal bracket and can only aim for a better medal with only three teams having registered for the event; Kenya, Germany and Poland.
  • The 4x400m men and women’s teams and 4x400m mixed relay teams have a good chance of making it to the finals with their events starting at the semi-final stages. They only need to reach the final and qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya’s fastest 400m sprinters this season, Zablon Ekwam and Hellen Syombua, are out of the team that is due to leave Tuesday night for this weekend's World Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland.

