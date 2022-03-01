Titus Ekiru eyes impressive bow in Boston Marathon

Kenyan marathoner Titus Ekiru is confident of a good debut in the Boston Marathon set for April 18 in the US.

The Abu Dhabi Marathon champion told Nation Sport that his training is going on well and is looking forward to a good race, despite the stiff competition from the rich field.

“Boston Marathon has some of the best marathoners in the world and it will be either a fast or slow race. If you look at the athletes, most of them have competed in the race, but for me it’s a new venture and I’m hoping to run well,” said Ekiru, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Related AK moves third track and field event to Nairobi Athletics

Some of his competitors in the Boston Marathon race will be Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41), Benson Kipruto (2:05:13), Evans Chebet (2:03:00), Lawrence Cherono (2:03:04), Geoffrey Kamworor (2:05:23) Eric Kiptanui (2:05:47) Bethwell Yegon (2:06:14) and Geoffrey Kirui (2:06:27).

Speaking at his newly built home in Kapsabet in Nandi County where he had invited his training mates and neighbours to grace the occasion over the weekend, Ekiru called on Kenyans to vote peacefully during the forthcoming general elections.

Ekiru, who is the second fastest marathoner in Kenya after clocking 2:02:57 during the Milano Marathon in May last year, said that time has come for Kenyans to practice and preach peace all the time.

He added that sports has been a unifying factor.

“Sports brings us together and I want to ask Kenyans to vote wisely as we head to the general elections and they should show togetherness. We should not be profiling ourselves in terms of tribes,” said Ekiru.

His wife, Daisy Cherotich urged athletes to always invest wisely on the little amount they get so as to have decent futures.

“Athletics span is short and sometimes one can get injuries and that is why it is always good to invest wisely using the little earnings from the sport. Today we have a home that has taken us like five months to put up and we shall continue investing in other areas,” said Cherotich, who finished seventh in the just concluded Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon.

She is now focusing on the track events and is eyeing a place in the Kenyan teams for this year's World Championships or Commonwealth Games.