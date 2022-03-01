Titus Ekiru eyes impressive bow in Boston Marathon

Titus Ekiru

Abu Dhabi Marathon Champion Titus Ekiru (left) and his wife Daisy Cherotich during an interview at their new house in Kapsabet, Nandi County on February 26, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She is now focusing on the track events and is eyeing a place in the Kenyan teams for this year's World Championships or Commonwealth Games.
  • “I narrowly missed out on a place in the Olympics team last year, but this year I want to give my best,” added Cherotich. 

Kenyan marathoner Titus Ekiru is confident of a good debut in the Boston Marathon set for April 18 in the US.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.