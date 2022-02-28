AK moves third track and field event to Nairobi

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Situated about 2km from Chuka town, off the Meru-Embu highway, Kirubia Stadium is among seven stadiums that were earmarked for upgrade by the national government.
  • The government set aside Sh384 million for the construction that began in 2016. It was set to be completed in 2017, but its construction has dragged on to date.

Tharaka Nithi County's Kirubia Stadium, which was to host the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting starting Friday, doesn’t meet the standards to host the championships, AK said Monday.

