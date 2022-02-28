AK moves third track and field event to Nairobi

Tharaka Nithi County's Kirubia Stadium, which was to host the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting starting Friday, doesn’t meet the standards to host the championships, AK said Monday.

Consequently, AK deputy president Paul Mutwii, who is the director in charge of competitions, disclosed that the two-day championships has since been moved to the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Mutwii said that upon inspection, the new tartan track at the stadium can’t host a 110m hurdles event and that the arena doesn’t have provisions for either the throw or jump events.

“The track starts at 100m rather than the required standards of 110m so as to cater for the 110m hurdles event. There is no space for triple and long jump events and more so pole vault, javelin, discus and hammer throw,” said Mutwii.

Mutwii explained that they fear the whole running circuit doesn’t meet the required international standards for athletics.

“I think professionals were not consulted especially when the athletics track was being designed. It will be sad if money was wasted when the track can’t host a local track and field championships,” said Mutwii.

The third leg organised by AK Eastern Region was initially programmed for Embu University, but was moved to Chuka Stadium.

However, Mutwii said after deliberations, Nairobi region will be organising the event in collaboration with the team from Eastern region.

“This is an important and busy year for our athletes and we must endeavour to give our athletes the best environment for them to compete in,” said Mutwii.

The shifting of the venue from Tharaka Nithi to Nairobi comes in the wake of complaints from athletes over the bad state of Moi Stadium, Kisumu that hosted the second meeting on February 18 and 19.

Situated about 2km from Chuka town, off the Meru-Embu highway, Kirubia Stadium is among seven stadiums that were earmarked for upgrade by the national government.