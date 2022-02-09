Tirop's family holds prayers, thanks meet organisers

The family of Agnes Tirop has expressed gratitude to Athletics Kenya for naming the Kenyan leg of the World Cross Country Tour after their daughter who was murdered last year.

Speaking during a cleansing ceremony at the late Tirop's house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where the church and family members gathered for prayers, Vincent Tirop, Agnes’ father, said the last four months have not been easy for the family. "It has been hard for us as a family, but we are healing and we thank all those who have stood with us all this while,” Mzee Tirop said.

“We want to thank athletes like Mary Keitany and Viola Lagat for standing with us.

"Agnes was a cross country champion and she loved running so much and when we hear such a high level competition like the World Tour being named after her, we feel very proud as a family and it's like she is still here with us. We are humbled by this,” he added.

USA’s Kenya-born 2016 Olympic 5,000 metres silver medalist Paul Chelimo is the latest entry in the star-studded start-list for the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour which has attracted over 70 international athletes.

Chelimo bagged bronze at last year’s Tokyo Olympics in his 5,000m specialty.

He has been training in Eldoret and will be using the race as part of his build-up for the new season where he will be looking forward to represent the US at the home World Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon.

Also in the list is another US-based Edward Cheserek star who was third two weeks ago in the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships in the 10-kilometre race.

The international athletes will be accommodated at the Eka Hotel and Boma Inn.

Jumbo Inn, Goshen Hotel, Winstar Hotel and Wagon Wheel Hotel and White Castle hotels will be used to accommodate local invited athletes.

Local Organising Committee chairman Abraham Mutai said athletes will follow Covid-19 protocols.

“As you are aware, we have international athletes who will be competing on Saturday, we shall follow all the Covid-19 protocols being guided by the Ministry of Health on what to do and follow, even during the competition day,” said Mutai.