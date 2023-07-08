Timothy Cheruiyot smokes 1500m field at Nyayo

Former world 1,500 metres champion Timothy Cheruiyot is back!

Cheruiyot, the 2019 world 1,500m champion, who has been battling injuries edged out the world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang and world under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir in a thrilling sprint finish to win the 1,500m final and qualify for his fifth World Athletics Championships.

Timothy Charuiyot (centre) crosses the finish line to win the men's 1500 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the World Championships at Nyayo Stadium on July 8, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At the same time, Nelly Chepchirchir, who finished fourth in 800m at the world under-20 last year, graduated to senior ranks in style, winning the women's 1,500m to book her ticket to the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Cheruiyot, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, clocked three minutes and 34.01 seconds to win, beating Kipsang to second place in 3:34.30 during the Kenyan trials on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kipkorir settled third in 3:34.34 but will wait for the panel of selectors to decide if he will be the third athlete to make Team Kenya for Budapest.

"I look forward to reclaiming my title in Budapest. Today, it was just about winning and not the time, so I took it slow. It feels good to be in shape for Budapest, where the main aim remains to return to the top of the world again," said Cheruiyot, the 2017 world 1,500m silver medallist.

Chepchirchir stumped her authority in the absence of the Olympic and world 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon to win in 3:59.77, beating Brenda Chebet to second place in 4:03.00.

The 2017 world under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok finished third in 4:04.57 and is also likely to make the team with Kenya allowed to field four athletes by virtue of Kipyegon being the defending champion and Diamond League winner.

"I am happy to get qualification here today. This is a dream come true. We now wait for Budapest," said the 20-year-old Chepchirchir.