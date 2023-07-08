Irene Kamais stuns Jebet as both punch World Chamionships tickets

The national 10,000 metres champion Irene Kamais held off Agnes Jebet in the last lap to win the women's 10,000m final as they both punched their tickets to the World Athletics Championships.

Kamais clocked 31 minutes and 52.20 seconds to triumph during the Kenyan trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday as Jebet, the World Cross Country Championships bronze medallist, timed 31:52.45.

Athletes compete in the women's 1000m final during the Kenyan trials for the World Championships on July 8, 2023 at Nyayo Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kamais' hardwork finally bore fruits as she will get to represent Kenya for the first time.

"I simply can't explain the feeling that I will finally get to represent Kenya," said Kamais.

"It wasn't easy because the race was highly tactical as we couldn't leave each other until the last lap."

Kamais said winning the trials is good but getting to the world stage will present a different game ball altogether.

"While I really need to focus on speed, we shall need to work as a team and assist each other before and during the World Championships," said Kamais.

"It's such a good afternoon for me since this is a big surprise," said Jebet, who will represent Kenya for the second time this year after claiming bronze at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia in February.

"I had actually not prepared well for this race. I just came here to try my luck," explained Jebet.

She too said it was a highly tactical race after they went toe-to-toe in a group to the last lap.

Jebet said she will not be under pressure in Budapest where she aims to go one better after her bronze medal at the world cross.

"I won't be under any pressure inn Budapest but all that I can promise is a medal," said Jebet, who thanked her training group that comprises Joan Chelimo for inspiring and making her work hard.