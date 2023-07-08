Jacob Krop sends warning shots to rivals with 5000m victory

World 5,000 metres silver medallist Jacob Krop fired early warning shots when he easily won the 5,000m final to qualify for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Krop crossed the line in 13 minutes and 15.72 seconds, edging out Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu to second place in 13:16.05.

Jacob Krop (right) leads Daniel Simiu in the men's 5000m final during the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championship at Nyayo Stadium on July 8, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Simiu had the previous day finished second in the 10,000m where he currently hasn't met the qualifying standards.

It's now left for the panel of selectors to decide with Simiu having met the qualifying standards in 5,000m.

However, Simiu can still make it in 10,000m since the world ranking currently favours him though things can change by the entry deadline on July 30.

Cornelius Kemboi, who finished third in 13:17.84, now banks on the panel of selectors to realise his dream for Budapest.

Kenya has the privilege of sending four athletes in the 5,000m to Budapest since Nicholas Kimeli, who won the 10,000m race the previous day, has a wild card by virtue of winning the Diamond League Trophy in 5,000m last year.

"Team work will be quite important for us if we are to recapture the title we last won in 2005," said Krop.

Meanwhile, the national 200m champion Boniface Mweresa, who has already qualified for the world championships in 400m, won the one-lap race in 45.42 seconds.