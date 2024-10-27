Tight security, record entries as Stanchart Marathon turns 21

With a record turnout of 25,000 participants and sponsorship totalling Sh173 million, organisers of the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon heightened security to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Participants, ranging from seasoned athletes to recreational runners, flocked to Uhuru Gardens and the Southern Bypass from as early as 4:30 am, either on foot or by vehicle, eager to take part in one of Kenya's most popular road races.

Due to the substantial prize pool, with a total of Sh12.93 million in prize money, the event has become one of the most lucrative marathons in the country.

To manage the high attendance, police presence was extensive, with 136 officers supplemented by 30 additional personnel from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and 80 traffic officers.

Anti-riot vehicles were positioned at strategic entry points near Carnivore Restaurant and Uhuru Gardens. Each participant had to display their race number to access the race grounds.

Rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who was arrested Sunday, had run an online campaign urging followers to turn up in large numbers at Uhuru gardens and air their grievances against the government.

An armoured police truck at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru gardens on October 27, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Traffic was backed up along Lang’ata Road towards the Carnivore Restaurant junction as attendees made their way to the venue.

The decision to relocate the marathon from the bustling City Centre to the Southern Bypass four years ago has proved beneficial, minimizing road closures and reducing the overall traffic impact. Road closures commenced on Saturday at 11 p.m. and lasted until 1 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the event.

The marathon began with the men's and women's 21km wheelchair race at 5:45 am, followed by the men's and women's 42km marathon at exactly 6am.

A total of 71 elite runners—43 men and 28 women—competed in the full marathon, while the 21km half marathon kicked off at 7:20 am, followed by the 10km races at 8:45 am. The half marathon, which saw a large portion of the total participants, added to the race's high turnout and lively atmosphere.

This year’s Nairobi Marathon was awarded a road label by World Athletics, adding to its prestige. Winners in both the full and half marathon received enhanced prize packages. In the half marathon, Vincent Mutai, recently returned from a second-place finish at the Cardiff Half Marathon in the United Kingdom, emerged as the men’s champion with a time of 1:03:27, earning him Sh300,000.

"I want to congratulate the organizers for a well-delivered race this year. I hope to compete in a full marathon here soon," said Mutai after his win. Gladys Koech won the women’s 21km, also taking home Sh300,000, after finishing the race in 1:12:10.

Paul Gitau, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, emphasised the importance of this year’s race in supporting the Future Makers initiative, a programme focused on empowering youth, especially women and individuals with disabilities.