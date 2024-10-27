Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Ethiopia's Kejelcha breaks half marathon world record

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelch breaks the men's half marathon world record at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain on October 27, 2024. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Reuters

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old Kejelcha, running only his sixth half marathon, settled in behind the pacemakers from the start before making his move around the three-kilometre mark.
  • Kejelcha, who holds the world indoor mile record, broke away from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech to win the race in record time.

Valencia

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha broke the men's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain to shave one second off the previous mark.

That was set by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon in 2021.

Related

The 27-year-old Kejelcha, running only his sixth half marathon, settled in behind the pacemakers from the start before making his move around the three-kilometre mark.

Kejelcha, who holds the world indoor mile record, broke away from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech to win the race in record time.

In the headlines