This is for my love: Kipyegon dedicates 5000m gold to her husband

In Budapest

In winning two world titles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Faith Kipyegon has joined an elite club of athletes distinguishable by their excellence in middle and long distance races, and a burning desire for perfection.

Not that she had not made headlines prior to her Budapest adventure.

Kenya's gold medallist Faith Kipyegon (right) and bronze medallist Beatrice Chebet celebrate with their national flags after the women's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023.

She came to Budapest as the holder of three world records in 1500m, 5000m and One Mile, all set this year.

She clocked three minutes, 49.57 seconds in the women’s 1,500m on June 2 in the Florence Diamond League before setting the world record over 5,000m race of 14:05.20 in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one June 9. She then obliterated the One Mile world record after timing 4:07.62 in Monaco.

She set the records inside 50 days, drawing comparisons with Kenyan athlete Henry Rono who broke four world records over 81 days in 1978.

She came to Budapest as a two-time world 1,500 metres champion chasing an unprecedented third world title over the distance, and achieved that dream, then added the world 5,000m title to. She came to Budapest as reigning Olympics and world champion over 1,500m, and added two world titles to her collection of medals – the 2023 world 1,500m and 5,000m titles.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the women's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023. Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

Twice, she neutralised two-time Olympics 5,000m and 10,000m champion, Sifan Hassan, in full glare of 35,000 fans gathered to watch women’s 1,500m and 5,000m final races at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, and it was not for lack of trying on the part of the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner hitherto known for her killer kick.

“I trained for long spells, knowing that I was coming to make history here. The women’s 5,000m race itself was not easy. I knew Team Kenya athletes Beatrice (Chebet), Lilian (Kasait) and (Margaret) Chelimo were all strong and capable of a clean medal sweep. We got gold and bronze, and we thank God for it,” the freshly-minted world 5,000m told Nation Sport at the National Sports Centre in Budapest on Friday moments after winning gold medal in 14 minutes and 53.88 seconds ahead of silver medalist Hassan (14:54.11), and bronze medalist Chebet (14:54.33).

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (centre) reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m final ahead of Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (left) and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (right) during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023. Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

“It’s difficult to make a choice between 1,500m and 5,000m. You know the 1,500m is very close to my heart. I came here chiefly to try and defend my 1,500m title. The next plan is to compete in the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League,” she said.

“I dedicate this medal to my husband Timothy Kitum. He has been very supportive and he is an amazing husband,” Kipyegon said of her husband, the 2012 Olympics 800m bronze medallist with whom they have a daughter named Alyen.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the women's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023.

Kipyegon now becomes the first woman to win both the 1500m and 5000m gold medals at the same world championships.

The athlete, who trains under coach Patrick Sang, is excited at the prospect of being nominated for the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year Award.

“To be nominated for that award would be a great honour. I have done well this season, and it warms my heart to know that people are taking note,” she says.

“I’m flattered by comparisons to Henry Rono. We leave the future to God,” she said.

Hassan and Kipyegon are rivals on the track but off it, they are friends.

“It has been incredible to compete with these incredible ladies in the 5,000m race. I respect and adore Hassan. I hope we continue to push the boundaries in the race, and to break barriers for the benefit of young girls and women around the world,” Kipyegon said.

Gold medalist, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (left) embraces silver medalist, Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (right) after the women's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 26, 2023.



The respect is mutual.

“I am proud of strong athletes like Faith and (Ethiopian runner) Letesenbet (Gidey). They motivate me to do more. Faith is the greatest athlete I have come up against, and she has a great talent. She has done a lot to motivate women and young girls globally, and she could be the reason many young girls have taken up athletics. To be a mother and return to competition and do such great things in athletics is amazing,” Hassan, who cites the 2023 London Marathon as the toughest in her career, said.

“I am happy to run with Faith and Hassan. They motivate me to reach greater heights. Hassan who competes in 1,500m, 5000m and the marathon motivates me to pursue many things,” Chebet said on Saturday.