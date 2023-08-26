Golden Faith Kipyegon! Unbeatable Kenyan seals double in Budapest
World’s greatest middle distance runner, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon officially scaled to track distance running when she clinched the world 5,000 metres title on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.
Days after sealing a hat-trick after retaining her 1,500m title, Kipyegon, the two-time Olympic 1,500m champion, moved to the front before the bell, holding off the pack to win in 14 minutes and 53.88 seconds.
Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who had scooped bronze in 1,500m, had to settle for silver in 14:54.11 after she failed in her pursuit to subdue the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games champion on the home straight.
Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, who claimed silver in Oregon last year, clocked 14:54.33 for bronze.
More to follow...