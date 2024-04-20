Tebogo, Mboma stunned at Absa Kip Keino Classic

Favourites World 100m silver medallist Letsile Tebogo from Botswana and Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma have lost their races at the Absa Kip Keino Classic held Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tebogo and American Courtney Lindsey went toe-to-toe in the last metres as they all dipped in an explosive photo-finish time of 19.71 seconds.

However, it’s Lindsey, who carried the day in a world lead time as Tebogo, the world under-20 100m and 200m record holder, settled second in season’s best time.

“It’s a beautiful thing to win my first race this season. I knew it was going to be fast and tough with Tebogo in the field but going forward I will need to put in effort,” said Lindsey.

“The season is still fresh, hence not disappointed. It’s just a call to continue working hard and that is what I am going to do back home. It’s an Olympic year and I need smooth and astute preparations,” said Tebogo.

Gambia's Gina Bass celebrates after winning women's 100 metres race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mboma, who is making a return after one year and eight months, finished eighth in 12.32 in the 100m race won by African Games 100m/200m champion, Gina Miriam Bass from Gambia in season’s best 11.33.

“It feels good to run again and finish the race. I have just returned and this is actually the most important thing. I know where to work on since 200m is where my heart is,” said Mboma.

Mboma was one of the athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD) that were stopped from competing by the World Athletics.

World Athletics tightened the rules regarding athletes with DSD in March last year, directing them to reduce their high testosterone levels to below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for a minimum of six months and in some cases 24 months before allowing them to compete.

Mboma has gone through medication before being allowed to compete again.