Tebogo backs African sprinters to star in Paris

Sprinters, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, Letsile Tebogo from Botswana and Namibian Christine Mboma reckon that the world is yet to see the best from Africa.

Tebogo, the world 100metres silver medallist, declared that this Olympics season could be the year for Africa’s renaissance in sprints.

Tebogo, the world under-20 100m and 200m record holder, singled out himself and the rise of Omanyala, the Africa and Commonwealth Games champion and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, a former Africa and Commonwealth Games champion.

“But for me, I want Omanyala and Simbine to lead the charge as I come from behind," said Tebogo with a telling laugh during the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

“I am the fastest in 200m in Africa and Omanyala is the fastest man in 100m, but soon we shall discover something out there," said Tebogo while reflecting on the possibility of gaping for Omanyala’s Africa record of 9.77 seconds.

Tebogo, 20, has personal best 9.88 set when claiming silver in 100m during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last year where Omanyala settled seventh in 10.07. American Noah Lyles won in a personal best 9.83.

Tebogo said the rivalry between Omanyala and Simbine and now him, is healthy since it will take Africa sprints to the next level. “We are all still buddies. Omanyala and Simbine are still best of friends even after Omanyala took away the Africa record, Africa and Commonwealth titles from Simbine,” said Tebogo.

Omanyala, 28, said that there are no titles that are a preserve for athletes from certain countries, adding that while he doesn’t want to jump the ship and make promises, he will let actions speak.

“I am ranked third in the world but that isn’t meant for anyone. I want to put in more hard work and effort and wait for the results,” said Omanyala.

“Africa is rising in sprints but personally I can’t predict how it will go at the Paris Olympics, this being my first season in almost two years,” said Mboma, the Olympic Games 200m silver medallist.

Omanyala, who is angling for his third consecutive win at the Kip Keino Classic and Tebogo have been kept apart during the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

Tebogo, making a return to Nairobi for the first time since winning the men’s 100m during the 2021 Nairobi World Under-20 Athletics Championships, will compete in his favourite 200m race.

“I am excited about Saturday since it will be my first 100m race in eight months. We are bound to witness some fast times, this being an open track,” said Omanyala, adding that he has put in hard work with his coach Geoffrey Kimani.

“A lot of science has been involved and Kimani seems to know his stuff well. How I wish I could have a photocopy of myself at the stand just to see how fast I will run,” said Omanyala, who declined to talk about his rivals in the race.

Omanyala said he runs well at home because his family and fans are watching. “You do well to show your father before the rest of the world can watch,” said Omanyala.