Ugandan Nakaayi relishes Moraa battle at Kip Keino Classic

Uganda’s Halima Nakaayi, the 2019 women’s 800m world champion is excited to be back in Nairobi for the fifth edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a Continental Tour Gold event that will be held on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

Nakaayi will be making her third appearance at the Kip Keino Classic.

She first competed in the Nairobi meet in 2020 before returning in 2022 to snatch a third placed finish.

She said that the race will help her identify and check on areas she needs to improve on as part of the build up towards the Olympic Games.

She said that this year, every athlete is focused to make sure they compete in the prestigious event and she is no exemption.

The Nairobi meet is part of her of preparations ahead of the Ugandan national trials.

“I feel very happy to race once again at the Kip Keino Classic and it’s a good opportunity for me to check on the level of my fitness as the track season takes shape. That will help me fine-tune for the Olympic Games in Paris, France,” Nakaayi told Nation Sport on phone from Kampala on Wednesday.

She expects to post a good time in Nairobi admitting that her training has been smooth thus far.

“Being an Olympics year, I dedicate it into the hands of the Almighty Allah to take control over everything and I’m just focusing on training and good health. I compete on Saturday and see how it will go,” she added.

Nakaayi, who started the year with a semi-final placing in the World Indoor Championships at Glasgow, Scotland in March, urged fans to turn up in large numbers and see for themselves various world beaters on Saturday.

She also said that there is a need for more of the continental events and Diamond League races in Africa to support talent development across the region.

“I’m sending greetings to all athletics fans in Kenya and I want to invite them to come and cheer us as we battle it out on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium. Competing with someone like Mary Moraa, which of course is not the first time, is going to be so interesting and I love running against her,” said Nakaayi.

Last year, Moraa bagged victory with a time of 1:58.83, ahead of Ethiopia’s Netsanet Desta who clocked 2:00.14 with Kenya’s Vivian Chebet finishing third in 2:00.54.

Nakaayi will be competing against Kenyans Moraa, who is the 800m world champion, Nelly Jepchirchir, Vivian Chebet, Naomi Korir, Ethiopia’s Netsanet Desta, Botswana’s Oratile Nowe, Luxembourg’s Charlene Matthias, and Lena Kandissounon from France.

In the 1,500m women’s race which is in the Discretionary, Lydia Jeruto, the former World Under-18 800m silver medallist, will battle it out with compatriots Purity Chepkirui, who is fresh from winning gold at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in the mixed relay category and Edinah Jebitok.

Also in the race is upcoming Mary Ekiru, Ethiopians Martha Alemayehu, Dhadi Dube, Asayech Admasu, Hawi Kumsa Abera, Mehbrit Mekonen, Uganda’s Nowel Cheruto and Djibouti’s Mohamed Kadra Deembil.

The Kip Keino Classic is one of the 11 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold events.

It is the second one in the calendar after the Maurie Plant Meet that was held on February 15 in Australia.