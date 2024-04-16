Tebogo leads foreign athletes in Kip Keino Classic arrivals

World 100metres silver medallist Letsile Tebogo and Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma are expected in the country on Wednesday night ahead of the Absa Kip Keino Classic scheduled for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tebogo, the world under-20 100m and 200m record holder, is due at 10.05pm followed by Mboma, the Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist, at 1.20am on Thursday.

The World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event deputy meet director Kennedy Tanui said that the two are among the top athletes set to arrive starting Wednesday ahead of the event.

They are part of the 247 athletes from 45 nationalities that will participate in the fifth edition of the Kip Keino Classic.

“We are on track and as of today, the track is set and in good condition, all equipment is on site,” said Tanui, adding that Kenya is ready to host the fifth edition of the Gold Tour event.

“Nyayo Stadium is a fast track and expect records to go down. We can only hope for the heavens to hold a good event,” said Tanui during the NTV’s Monday night sports show SportOn! hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi.

Tanui was accompanied by World and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa and Absa Bank Kenya Heading of Brand and Marketing, Peter Waweru.

Tanui said that World Athletics officials were in the country this week to access the track, which meets the required standards. “We are glad and it’s a great honour to open the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour calendar,” said Tanui.

Moraa said that running on home soil has a lot of pressure because everyone is watching her real time and not on television.

“You are a bit relaxed when running outside the country and that is why I must make sure that I run well to win at home, “said Moraa. “But pressure is good since it drives us to good performance and times.”

Moraa said that the race, which will be her first 800m race after using the 400m for speed and build up, will help her prepare well for the Doha Diamond League on May 10 in Qatar and Prefontaine Classic Diamond League on May 25 in the United States of America.

“I want to improve my personal best here in the country before heading to Doha and USA,” said Moraa, who set a career best of 1:56.03 when winning the World title last year in Budapest, Hungary.

Before Prefontaine, Moraa will attempt to break the 600m world record at the USAF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 19 in the United States of America.

South Africa's Caster Semenya holds the 600m World record of 1:21.77 set in Berlin on August 27, 2017.

“I have something nice over my sleeves for my fans who have supported me throughout on social media and everywhere," said Moraa, who rallied the fans to turnout in numbers. “It’s their support that spurs me to great times and dance.”

In Doha, Moraa faces Jemma Reekie while she will be up against Olympic 800m champion and home athlete Athing Mu and world 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson from Britain in Prefontaine.

“You have to beat the best to be the best and this one will be a good rematch ahead of the Paris Olympics,” said Moraa, who beat Hodgkinson and Mu for the world title.

Waweru said that ABSA Bank Kenya has invested close to Sh 1.3billion in sports for the last decade with athletics, golf and football being the major flagships.

“Sports have a very big way of jelling communities together. It’s always great for brands to come behind that greatness coming out of sports," said Waweru, explaining that it’s their joy to see Kenyan athletes running on Kenyan soil.

“It will take a flight for me to go watch Moraa and Omanyala but with Absa I get to watch that from home and this is the best opportunity we bring to Kenyans,” said Waweru.