Munguti eyes perfect debut at Kip Keino Classic

Fresh from winning gold in the Mixed Relay event at last month's World Cross Country Championships in Serbia, Daniel Munguti will be hoping for more success as he launches his track season during the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Munguti, who will be debuting in the 1,500 metres race which is under the Discretionary category, said he wants to run an impressive race at home.

Munguti, who trains in Kericho under coach Gabriel Kiptanui, has stepped up his preparations ahead of the race at Nyayo National Stadium.

“The race will act as a season opener and will shape the kind of year I want to have. I'm confident of a good time and if conditions allow, I want to run my personal best and secure qualification to the Paris Olympic Games,” said Munguti.

He added that his participation at the World Cross Country Championships built his endurance which will come in handy in the four-lap race.

“The mixed relay event during the World Cross Country Championships was amazing and I’m glad we bagged the gold. I am concentrating on speed and endurance sessions,” he added.

On Saturday, he will battle defending champion Reynold Cheruiyot, who was also part of the Kenyan team in Serbia.

Cheruiyot stormed to victory in last year's fourth edition after clocking 3:32.01 ahead of his compatriots Abel Kipsang (3:32.70) and Vincent Keter (3:36.92) who were second and third respectively.