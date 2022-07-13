Switch from 400m to 800m puts Moraa on path to glory

World champions Hellen Obiri (5,000m) and Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) would have chapters in Kenya’s fast-rising 800 metres runner Mary Moraa’s book, if she were to write one.

During her World Athletics Championships debut in 2019 Doha, Qatar, Moraa, was placed in lane eight and nine respectively during the heat and semi-finals of her 400m race.

“They felt like the longest races of my career,” said Moraa, who claimed silver in 400m during the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

“I might have clocked personal best of 51.75 seconds in the heats and 52.11 in the semis, those outer lanes made me feel like I was racing to eternity, “said Moraa.

“I even though I was punishing myself with athletics.”

However, after the race, Chepkoech, who had just won the 3,000m gold medal walked to Moraa to not only congratulate her but give her advice that could catapult the youngster to stardom.

“Chepkoech told me to immediately consider switching to 800m where I had great potential after seeing me run, “said Moraa.

“Then after returning to Nairobi, I joined Obiri for training in Ngong, and she didn’t hesitate to nail the point home.”

Moraa’s journey in the two-lap race, would start in earnest at Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting in Eldoret on February 23 where she clocked two minutes and 09.2 second for third place but improved to 2:05.1 and 2:03.27 at the AK Meetings on March 5 in Nairobi before Covid-19 hit.

It didn’t take long before Moraa claimed her sub two minutes in 2021 when she won the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland in a personal best of 1:59.9 on June 7.