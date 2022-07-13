Marathon team confident they will deliver in Oregon

Kenya’s marathon team captain Lawrence Cherono is confident they will excel in Oregon.

Cherono, a former Boston Marathon champion, will lead his compatriots, 2019 Hong Kong Marathon champion Barnabas Kiptum, and former New York Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, in the men’s race that will be held on Sunday.

The women’s marathon race will be staged a day later with Kenyans easily the favourites on account of the talented entry that has the reigning world champion Ruth Chepng’etich, Paris Marathon champion Judith Korir and Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui.

Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir was originally included in the Kenyan roster but pulled out with a hip injury she picked during training.

Nation Sport caught up with Cherono at the Eldoret International Airport as the marathon team made their way to Eugene via JKIA airport in Nairobi.

The team was expected to fly out of Nairobi very early Thursday morning.

“We have trained well and are in good shape. We have talked about how to run as a team and want to bag medals for our country,” said Cherono, who has been training at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kenya will be seeking to get more in the men’s marathon than the disappointing bronze medal Amos Kipruto bagged in 2019 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa. Mosinet Geremew, also from Ethiopia won silver.

In the women category in 2019, Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo and Helalia Johannes from Namibia won silver and bronze respectively.

Cherono said that despite Jepchirchir dropping out due to a hip injury she picked, the women’s team was as strong as ever and had medals written all over it.

“We are asking for prayers from Kenyans because the race will be competitive but we believe God will guide us through this journey,” said Cherono, who is also the Valencia Marathon champion.

Korir said that she had trained well and was focused on a place on the podium.