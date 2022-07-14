No 'white smoke' yet in Omanyala US visa hitch

African 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s dream of making history at the World Athletics Championships could be over even before the event starts Friday in Oregon, United States.

Omanyala, 26, the African 100m record holder, was among several athletes, coaches, physiotherapists and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials, who had not been issued with a US visas by Wednesday evening.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei, AK deputy president Jinaro Kibet, AK chief administrative officer Susan Kamau and AK treasurer David Miano had not been called for interviews by the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

Also yet to get their visas despite going for interviews were Team Kenya manager, Rono Bunei and the team’s physiotherapists Jessica Shiraku, John Muraya and Japheth Kariakim.

Others are marathon coaches Amos Korir and Abraham Kiplimo.

The only other athlete who had not gotten the visa is Sheila Chepkirui, who will compete in the 10,000m.

AK committee member Barnaba Korir hopes that those affected will finally get their visas since the ministry of sports was trying to handle the issue with the United States Embassy.

Korir said that all the athletes apart from Omanyala and Chepkirui had been issued with visas after they went for the interview.

“It’s difficult to know why Omanyala wasn’t issued with the visa after he went for the interview. We are waiting to see what the ministry of sports will come up with."

“Even if Omanyala is to secure it (US visa) now, we doubt if he will arrive on time for the race that will be held on Friday. We thought he would get it by Wednesday evening,” said Korir.

Korir noted that it will take over 22 hours of travelling from Kenya to Oregon via Europe or the Middle East depending on the flight.

The men’s 100m preliminaries will be staged Friday from 12.30pm (time in eugene), which will be 10.30pm Kenyan time.

The semi-finals are due on the same day at 6.50pm, which will be Saturday 4.50am Kenyan time.

“I can only wait to see,”said Omanyala, who is eying to become the first African to win a medal in 100m at the world event.

Korir said that Chepkirui, who had her appointment for the second time as an emergency application, was time barred after she arrived late for the interview on Tuesday.

“We have applied for another interview. She could get another chance if she secures her visa since her event is on Saturday at 10.20pm,” said Korir.

Korir noted that the visa issuance has affected many countries especially in Africa and Asia.

Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) president Hamad Kalkaba Malboum of Cameroon had also not been spared alongside officials and athletes from South Africa, Gambia and India among others.

One of the affected athletes from South Africa is sprinter Gift Leotlela, African 100m bronze medallist Henricho Bruintjies, African 400m champion Miranda Coetzee), Africa 200m bronze medallist Clarence Munyai, Carina Horn and Sinesipho Dambile who have all failed to get their US visas.