Suspects in Kenyan-born Uganda athlete’s murder denied bond

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has objected to the release on bond of two men charged with killing a Kenyan-born Ugandan 3000m steeplechase runner Benjamin Kiplagat.

He had previously represented Uganda at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well as competed in a series of competitions including the Shanghai Samsung Diamond League, Lausanne Athletissima in Switzerland, Paris Meeting Areva, and Hengelo Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in the Netherlands.

On Wednesday, State Counsel Anthony Fedha told the Eldoret Court that the state will serve the defense with the application to deny David Ekhai Lokere alias Timo and Peter Ushuru Khalumi, 30, bond before hearing the application and determination.

“We have a strong application to deny the duo bond. However, we request the court to allow us time to finalise the application and serve the counsel for the accused,” Mr Fedha told Justice Robert Wananda.

Defence lawyer George Sonkule did not object to the application by the State and said he would respond to the application upon being served.

Mr Fedha told the court that the State would serve the defense with the application upon receiving a pre-bail report from probation officers.

He urged the court to issue an order to probation officers to prepare a pre-bail report. The court directed probation officers to prepare the report before ODPP serving the defense with the said application.

Justice Wananda set the hearing of the bond application for February 15. The court further directed a full trial of the case to commence on March 7.

The deceased won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2008 World Junior Championship and bronze at the 2012 Africa Championship.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects jointly murdered the athlete on the night of December 31, 2023, at Kimumu estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town within Moiben Sub County.