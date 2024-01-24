Court: Suspects in murder of Ugandan athlete to take mental test

A court in Eldoret has directed two suspects linked to the murder of Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat on New Year's Eve to undergo mental assessment before being charged with murder.

On Wednesday, Uasin Gishu County's Senior officer in charge of Public Prosecution, David Anthony Fedha presented the suspects before Senior Resident Magistrate Rosemary Onkoba.

Mr Fedha made an application to present Peter Ushuru Khalumi and David Ekai Lokero in hospital for mental assessment before taking plea.

“We have completed investigations into the matter and we are ready to charge the suspects with murder, however, we are asking the court to issue an order to take the suspects to hospital for mental assessment,” Mr Fedha told the court.

Ms Oknoba directed the prosecution together with defence lawyer George Sonkule to coordinate in ensuring that the duo are taken to the hospital for mental assessment.

Following the application, Ms Onkoba directed the matte be mentioned on January 31 to ascertain whether the suspects are mentally fit to stand trial.

“Since the suspects already have a pro bono lawyer, I directed the lawyer together with the prosecution to work together in ensuring that they are taken to hospital for mental assessment,” ordered Ms Onkoba

The court further directed the suspects to be remanded at Eldoret GK Prison pending mental assessment before appearing before court.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects jointly murdered the athlete on the night of December 31, 2023, at Kimumu estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town within Moiben Sub County.

Police launched investigations into the incident before arresting the prime suspects on January 1.

Upon their arrest police said that the suspects were wanted criminals who have been tormenting residents of Eldoret town.

"We have the two suspects in custody and they have been positively identified," said Stephen Okal. Moiben Sub County police commander.

The deceased was a long-distance runner with a specialty in 3000m steeplechase.

He had previously represented Uganda at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 as well as competed in a series of competitions including the Shanghai Samsung Diamond League, Lausanne Athletissima in Switzerland, Paris Meeting Areva, and Hengelo Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in the Netherlands.